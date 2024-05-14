Australian government to spend millions on censoring 'harmful' online content

Australian government to spend millions on censoring 'harmful' online content
The Australian government has unveiled a multi-million dollar censorship initiative in the name of 'protecting children from harmful online content'.

The federal budget has allocated significant resources to initiatives encompassing various facets of censorship as well as boosting funding for mainstream media.

Among the key allocations is a $6.5 million investment towards the development of a technology pilot project dedicated to testing "age assurance technologies."

These innovations claim to prevent minors from accessing inappropriate online content, with an emphasis on enhancing privacy and security protocols.

Additionally, a portion of the $43.2 million communications package will be directed towards addressing 'emerging online threats,'

Furthermore, the budget allocates $1.4 million to the controversial Office of the eSafety Commissioner over two years.

This funding is intended to support legal and compliance efforts associated with the implementation of the Online Safety Act, which has recently faced legal challenges from free speech advocates.

In parallel, the government has earmarked $1 million over two years for an 'educational campaign' regarding forthcoming changes to video game classifications, including adjustments related to in-game purchases and simulated gambling elements.

Substantial investments have been pledged towards media law reform and support for news outlets.

