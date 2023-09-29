Former Ukrainian Nazi celebrated in Canada's Parliament

98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka was honoured by hundreds of MPs on Friday evening.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 29, 2023
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Showguest host David Menzies joined the show to examine how a former SS Nazi member was honoured in Canadian Parliament by hundreds of MPs.

As stated by Menzies, "Say what you will about Justin Trudeau, this guy has more lives than a cat. Not only does he like to cover his body with blackface makeup, but apparently he also has a layer of teflon on his epidermis given that nothing seems to stick to this guy."

He went on to say, "Then again, if the mainstream media did its job and held this guy to account, maybe things would be a wee bit different in the accountability department."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch full episodes and more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNewsPlus.com.

Canada Education Ukraine News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.