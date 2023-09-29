Former Ukrainian Nazi celebrated in Canada's Parliament
98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka was honoured by hundreds of MPs on Friday evening.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies joined the show to examine how a former SS Nazi member was honoured in Canadian Parliament by hundreds of MPs.
As stated by Menzies, "Say what you will about Justin Trudeau, this guy has more lives than a cat. Not only does he like to cover his body with blackface makeup, but apparently he also has a layer of teflon on his epidermis given that nothing seems to stick to this guy."
He went on to say, "Then again, if the mainstream media did its job and held this guy to account, maybe things would be a wee bit different in the accountability department."
