France is burning. And we’re going.

France is burning. And Guillaume and I are going.

This Saturday, October 24, the mob is coming back to the streets for what they call "Act II." My videographer, Guillaume Roy, and I will be right there with them. This is an important mission, and a dangerous one to give a voice to the French people. Go to FranceOnFire.com and help us get there.

Because look at what they did last Saturday.

This is the moment a town hall collapsed as protests sweep across France.



The 140-year-old town hall in the French city of Limoges caught fire during protests in the city



Read the latest on the Sky News website and app: https://t.co/oaLTf7aDbP pic.twitter.com/3OC3eU3Hf7 — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 17, 2026

Across France, town halls were stormed and set on fire. Limoges lost its 19th-century hôtel de ville. Cars burned. Tourist offices went up in flames. Rioters even stormed a Paris town hall during a breast cancer event. Elderly people were robbed in the street.

About 1,500 shops and businesses were destroyed or ransacked, and 3,000 more were looted. In one afternoon, families watched a lifetime of work get smashed to pieces. Almost 1,000 members of the security forces were injured in a single weekend. More than 2,500 people were arrested. France's own interior minister admitted police "lost control," and he offered his resignation.

This isn't a protest. It's a violent uprising. And the media still calls it a student movement. Yes, it started in a high school overcrowded classrooms. But teenagers didn't burn down the Limoges town hall.

⚠️🔴 À REGARDER JUSQU'À LA FIN



JE NE PEUX PAS DÉCRIRE CE QUE JE VIENS DE VIVRE À MARSEILLE.#17octobre pic.twitter.com/F8bLimtd7y — confrontation française (@confrontfr) October 17, 2026

The prime minister's own office cited intelligence calling this an operation by La France Insoumise "and its proxies on the far left." Macron blamed "ultra-left factions." And an LFI mayor near Paris says violence can be "legitimate." He still stands by it. An elected mayor, telling kids violence is legitimate while his country burns.

That's the red-green alliance: the radical left and the Islamists, the same coalition we've filmed in Montreal and in London. LFI says it's all spontaneous. I don't buy it.

So here's the plan. Saturday, we're in the street from the first march to the last tear gas canister. We'll show you the police and what they're up against. We'll talk to the shop owners sweeping up glass and boarding up their windows. We'll talk to French people who just want their country back. And if they dare, we'll put the camera on the rioters and ask them: what exactly are you fighting for?

But a last-minute trip isn't cheap. Two flights, about $3,000. A modest hotel for a few nights, close to $1,000. That's before food and cabs. We don't take a cent from any government. We answer to you.

If you want the truth about France, unfiltered, go to FranceOnFire.com and chip in.