WATCH: Freedom activist WON'T back down as police drop charges

Melbourne freedom protester Leszek Kunc is taking a stand against what he sees as police overreach, following an incident in July last year.

Leszek was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest during a COVID-19 restrictions protest during Melbourne's harsh pandemic lockdowns.

Despite the initial charges, prosecutors have since dropped the case, but Leszek is not backing down.

The charges against Leszek were dropped just days before his hearing, however, Leszek is determined to continue fighting and intends to sue the Victorian Government and the police force for their actions.

During the interview, Leszek recounted the events leading up to his arrest, detailing how he was attacked, handcuffed, and taken to a police station before being charged with multiple offenses.

Throughout the process, Leszek maintained his innocence, insisting that he had been acting in self-defence.

The situation took a surprising turn when prosecutors contacted Leszek in the weeks leading up to his hearing, offering to drop the charges against him.

Leszek, who has no prior criminal history, stated that he would not let the authorities "just go with that" and would continue to fight for justice.

During the interview, Leszek expressed his belief that police officers should be held accountable for their actions and criticised the current system for allowing them to act with impunity.

He further stated that he wanted the officers involved in his arrest to be removed from the force, as he believes they do not know what they are doing.

When asked if he had filed a complaint with the police, Leszek revealed that he had not, citing a lack of faith in the system and a belief that it would ultimately prove pointless.

Instead, Leszek is focusing his efforts on taking legal action against the authorities, hoping to expose what he perceives as a lack of accountability and an abuse of power.