Freedom Convoy’s Tom Marazzo on the price to pay for speaking out, what his plans are now

On last night’s episode of The Gunn Show, host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by one of the key participants of the Freedom Convoy, Tom Marazzo, to look back on the top stories of the year.

Sheila asked Tom what his core motivation was to get involved in the Freedom Convoy. He said that he was keeping quiet for a while about the vaccine mandates, in part because of fear of backlash on his family, and also because he wasn’t sure what action he needed to take.

“When the convoy rolled through, something told me that that was my opportunity to come out of being the ‘gray man,’ and to get involved and do something meaningful for this country.”

“It’s not like you’re just somebody who… saw a movement growing and said ‘ah, I gotta get myself involved in that, this is my claim to fame,’ you paid a high price for your choice to be unvaccinated,” commented Sheila.

Tom agreed, explaining that he lost his job as a teacher at Georgian College because he wasn't vaccinated and chose to speak out about it, and eventually had to sell his home.

He talked about how the rest of his year went, “I still haven’t had a job, I lost my job teaching, but I’ve been really busy this year. I went to the convoy, right after I ran in the Ontario election, with the Ontario party… then I was helping out James Topp with Canada marches. Then, I had some time in the summer to figure out my living arrangement, and I ended up in Ottawa for two months for the Public Order Emergency Commission.”