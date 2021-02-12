Gerald Butts' employer granted $310k USD in new Trudeau contracts

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

After receiving a $155,000 USD sole-sourced contract two weeks ago from the Trudeau Liberals, the Eurasia Group consulting firm is set to gain another such contract, announced today.

Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) has declared that the Eurasia Group — the New York-based employer of Gerald Butts, Trudeau's former chief of staff — is the “only one able to meet all of the criteria identified”.

Butts resigned from the Liberal government after four years as serving as Trudeau's top aide, after he was accused of trying to pressure Jody Wilson-Raybould into dropping the federal investigation into SNC-Lavalin.

Geopolitical Research on Energy Markets: $155,000 USD

On January 26, 2021, the Eurasia Group was granted a sole-sourced contract worth $155,000 USD for research on energy markets:

The department of Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) has a requirement for a vendor to provide in-depth geopolitical research, analysis and insights pertaining to global and Canadian energy markets, with a specific focus on key challenges and opportunities for Canada (e.g. climate policy impacts, transportation and market access, evolving export markets, etc.).

According to the tender notice, “The identified supplier, Eurasia Group, is the only one able to meet all of the criteria identified in paragraph 3 above” and would be paid $155,000 USD:

The estimated value of the contract is $149,000.00 USD with a one-year Option period of $155,000.00 USD (GST/HST extra)

Eurasia Granted Another $155,000 USD Contract Two Weeks Later

On February 12, 2021, the government's procurement website announced another sole-sourced contract for the Eurasia Group to conduct more “Geopolitical Research.”

According to the award notice:

The supplier mentioned in section 13 below is the only known supplier that meets the mandatory criteria set out in section 3 above.

