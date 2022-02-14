Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Getting to know Rebel News reporters Syd Fizzard and Kian Simone, from on-scene in Coutts, Alberta

What drives a young man to pack his car and drive away from friends and family to pursue his dreams? And why did these young guys see their future with us at Rebel News?

  • By Rebel News
  • February 14, 2022
  • News Analysis

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Kian 'K2' Simone and Syd Fizzard joined Sheila to talk about their experience being the only journalists embedded in the border blockade at Coutts, Alberta.

The two journalists have been working night and day in Coutts in treacherous conditions, sometimes sleeping in their car to be on the scene when the situation has been changing rapidly. They are a couple of young, hard-working guys who made the move to Alberta from Toronto last year.

What drives a young man to pack his car and drive away from friends and family to pursue his dreams? And why did these young guys see their future with us at Rebel News?

This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.

Alberta Canada News Analysis Alberta Truckers
