Global News' attempt to label James Topp a white supremacist backfires when Topp lawyers up

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup — most Canadians would likely consider veteran James Topp, who marched across Canada in the name of freedom, to be a true patriot. But not Global News, which actually maligned Mr. Topp as a “white supremacist.” Drea Humphrey weighed in on why Global News is now being sued by Topp for defamation. I hope he takes ‘em to the cleaners.

James Topp "is the perfect example, if you want to start some sort of movement for human rights, of how to do so peacefully," said Drea. "The man has just been walking across the country, through all types of weather, since February... People have been so inspired and encouraged, and here he is being put in articles without being reached out to. Ones that could make people believe he's a white supremacist, simply for standing for the freedoms that so many, millions of Canadians want to have back."

