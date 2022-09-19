Is an alleged stabbing at Global News Toronto being covered up? Viewers react

On last Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, host David Menzies shared some of your letters about an alleged incident involving a knifeman going into the Toronto headquarters of Global News. Several police cruisers and a paramedic responded. But there’s been zero mainstream media coverage. So the question arises: why is this story being covered up? Is it because the knifeman is not, you know, a so-called “extremist” with the freedom convoy, but rather, an employee of Global News?

Stay tuned for updates on this story coming later this week. This is only a clip of Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, a weekly show where David Menzies speaks directly with Rebel reporters about the biggest stories of the week. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.