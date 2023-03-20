Government-led mobile health examination centres generate criticism online

E-transfer (Canada):

The Canadian government has requested that its citizens partake in a Canadian Health Measures Survey (CHMS).

A photo of a letter received from Statistics Canada was recently posted to Twitter by a user where it received a lot of flak.

In light of COVID-19-related failures — and the inability of institutions like Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada to uphold actual health and wellness policies and remain impartial to Big Pharma marketing schemes — it appears that there is a deep-seated distrust of government-run health programs. This is especially relevant considering digital ID initiatives that are already underway.

The Public Health Agency of Canada previously disregarded basic privacy protection and ethical conduct to use citizens' own money to purchase their personal data to measure compliance with public health measures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actions of the government throughout the course of the last three years have left many with warranted skepticism around this kind of initiative.

The Government of Canada website says that the survey is intended to “gather information that will help improve the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of illnesses and to promote the health and wellness of Canadians.”

Collection methods include a “personal interview in the respondent's home, followed by a visit to a mobile examination center where physical measures are taken.”

There are trailer locations placed all across Canada for the purpose of conducting mobile examinations.

The website notes that participation is voluntary.

Topics covered in the survey include body composition, blood pressure, bone density, oral health, and environmental contaminants in blood and urine.

The Canadian Health Measures Survey was launched in 2007.

The program runs every two years. The survey for 2023 is referred to as Cycle 7 since it is the 7th time the program has run since 2007.

The survey “works to collect health information, collect blood, urine and saliva samples that are stored at the Statistics Canada Biobank for future health research projects.”

It’s all meant to “create national baseline data on the extent of such major health concerns as obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, exposure to infectious diseases, and exposure to environmental contaminants.”

StatsCan publishes both the data results and analysis from these surveys.

So, if you’re skeptical and don’t want a government biobank obtaining and storing samples of your DNA indefinitely, then don’t participate.

All Canadians pay for it regardless of whether or not they participate.

Participants are incentivized with a $150 reward for visiting a mobile examination centre to have their DNA collected.

We have filed an access to information request to find out how much this program costs and what the response rate is.