Grieving father addresses son's myocarditis death after vaccine
Cardiologist Dr. McCullough believes that 'on a clear and convincing basis that the death of the son of Ernest Ramirez was indeed COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis.'
We have been told through media, politics and medical narratives that COVID-19 vaccines were not only effective but safe, is that really the case?
We hear more and more about sudden death, heart disease, paralysis, stroke, new, rare diseases, and so on. But even today, the reasons for these health problems, we are told, are unclear.
But no one dares to speculate on the possibility that there might be another more obvious reason. Every drug carries a risk since, and that risk is different for each person. That’s why medical treatment must always be an individual's choice. But that fact was never considered when the government was forcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates on everyone. Many people were coerced into a vaccine because they were promised that it was safe, and it would help their lives return to normal.
Ernest Borrado Ramirez says that he tried to do the “right thing” by having his 16-year-old son, Ernesto, take the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. He was told the vaccine was 100% safe, and heart or blood clot complications are very rare and linked to the Johnson & Johnson version.
Sadly, five days after the first dose, young Ernesto fainted and passed away. A perfectly healthy young man who tragically lost his life.
Ivory Hecker was the first journalist to investigate the case of Ernesto Jr Ramirez along with an expert, Dr. Peter McCullough, who investigated the autopsy report to get a second opinion on the cause of death.
In this report you will hear the story of Ernest Ramirez and the explanation of Doctor McCullough’s autopsy. A very heartbreaking story that must be heard by everybody. But above all, don't forget to sign our petition to StopMedicalSilencing.com as these vaccine-related side effects must be reported and not censored.
