All about Canada's fossil fuel-killing Bill C-12

Have you heard of Bill C-12 yet?

The official name for this recently introduced legislation is “An Act respecting transparency and accountability in Canada’s efforts to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050.”

It's a mouthful and a half.

But what the bill aims to do is entrench the Paris agreement's greenhouse gas emissions targets that are currently voluntary in law, and make them enforceable using the full weight of the government.

It's an attack on Alberta. It's attack on the fossil fuel and natural resource economy of Western Canada. “Net-zero” means zero new fossil fuel projects and a legislative phasing out of the existing ones. It's no more pipelines. It's no more coal mines. It's no more gas plants. I'm sure scoldy Greta Thunberg would be happy, but you and I will be cold and jobless, and potentially dead upon the first cold snap.

And the Liberals are using the pandemic lockdown as a distraction to ram this thing through.

Joining me tonight to discuss C-12, the cancellation of Keystone XL and some of their latest reports and analysis is Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science.