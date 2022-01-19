Ottawa's ‘climate emergency’ is a cautionary tale

Cities all across the world are making climate emergency declarations. The declarations, residents are told, are non-binding, and are often written off as mindless virtue signalling and band-wagon jumping.

However, that's not always the case. The City of Ottawa made a climate emergency declaration, and though it was also sold as non-binding, policy soon followed. The city is now committing to an ambitious climate plan that amounts to nearly $60 billion dollars in out-of-control spending over roughly 30 years. The plan will see the erection of hundreds of windmills, the installation of acres of solar panels, and a rapid conversion from diesel to electric buses which are unreliable in cold weather and the same kind of heavy snow that just hammered Ottawa.

According to a new report from Tom Harris, of the International Climate Science Coalition Canada, the Ottawa climate scheme will cost every man, woman and child in the city of one million souls about $60,000 each.

Calgary has roughly the same population as Ottawa and a progressive mayor whose first move after being elected was to declare a climate emergency and leap headlong into weather hysteria.

Tom Harris joins us tonight to warn us that Ottawa should serve as a cautionary tale for the rest of the country.

To sign Adam Soos' petition to the mayor of Calgary, please visit www.NoClimateEmergency.ca.