Olympic Heptathlete and Kinesiologist Linda Blade: Women's Sports Under Attack By Radical Gender Activists

At this summer's Olympics in Tokyo, a genetic male will likely take home a gold medal in women's weightlifting.

It's not bigoted or intolerant to state the biological reality that human bodies which have experienced male puberty carry more muscle mass and have greater bone density, with larger hearts and stronger cardiovascular systems. It's the reason female-born athletes who take testosterone were considered guilty of unfair “doping” — it's cheating. Testosterone is a performance enhancing substance.

This is simple science. And to deny it by allowing transgender female-identifying competitors to compete with biological women is to rob these female athletes of work, accomplishments and opportunities. But it's happening, right now. In mixed martial arts, cycling, weightlifting and even contact sports, male born competitors are stealing accolades and endangering women.

But if you say so, you risk being cancelled, fired or losing funding for your sport. You're damned if you do speak up, and damned if you don't.

That's why my guest tonight is so brave. As a career athlete and coach, Olympic heptathlete and kinesiologist Linda Blade saw what was happening to women's sports and had to speak up, regardless of the consequences, before it was too late. She co-authored the new book Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport with columnist Barbara Kay. Linda joins me in an interview recorded yesterday morning to discuss the future of women's sports and to offer a way forward in which all athletes are able to compete on a level playing field.