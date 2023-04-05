A lousy budget and a carbon tax hike, all in one week

Canadians are being battered by bad government.

An article for Sun papers by Franco Terrazzano, the Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers' Federation, described the ballooning federal spending levels promised in the next budget. It's scary.

Tip for Trudeau: if you spend billions of dollars more every year, you’re saving money wrong.



Budget 2023 is proof this government doesn’t care about fiscal restraint or helping taxpayers.https://t.co/R7aTrMegKT — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) April 3, 2023

"In 2022, spending was $470 billion. In 2023, it will be $491 billion.

Spending will climb to $509 billion in 2024, $523 billion in 2025, $538 billion in 2026 and $556 billion in 2027.

Does that look like saving money to you?

For politicians reading this in Ottawa, here’s a clue to answer that question: if you increase spending by $85 billion, you’re saving money wrong.

The carbon tax also jumped on April 1 - the jokes on us - to $65/tonne of C02, like anyone knows what a tonne of invisible undeliverables to no one even is. But you're paying for it.

NOT TRUE.



The carbon tax will cost the average household up to $710 this year after the rebates. https://t.co/d5wTuVZ1t5 https://t.co/DchxIMfbgC pic.twitter.com/mBA7Rfns5C — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) April 2, 2023

While you are struggling under the crushing burden of the Liberals' carbon tax and inflation caused by their out-of-control spending, the Liberals are on a hiring spree.

Taxpayers paid 31% more for bureaucracy over 2 years.



Average compensation is $125,300 per bureaucrat.



Government union demands could cost taxpayers $16 billion b/w 2023-2027.



More bureaucrats with bigger salaries taking bonuses.https://t.co/MKVL3G7P3j — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) April 4, 2023

According to Blacklock's, new bureaucrats are exceedingly well compensated.

Cost per federal employee:



“Total compensation per full time equivalent increased from an average of $117,497 in 2020 to $125,300 in 2022, an increase of 6.6 percent.”

— @PBO_DPB @yzgiroux https://t.co/Bl24UkESZv #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ijgyqoG4o8 — Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) April 5, 2023

And the MPs took a pay hike too.

MPs took another pay raise this weekend.



An extra $5,100 for a backbencher. An extra $10,200 for Trudeau.



Salary is now $194,600 - $389,200.



This was their 4th raise since beginning of pandemic.



MPs take $15,700 more than pre-pandemic, Trudeau takes an extra $31,400. — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) April 3, 2023

What does this all mean for your family? Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the CTF joins me tonight to break down the budget, the carbon tax and how the ballooning scope of government will eat away at your bottom line.