The Liberals didn't allocate any money for their so-called gun buyback program in their latest budget

The buyback (of property that was never theirs in the first place) is part of the Liberals grandfathering out of handgun ownership and a ban on more than 1500 popular rifles and shotguns. The moves are part of successive attacks on firearms rights in Canada dating back to May 2020.



Innocent Canadians and police officers are being attacked and killed by repeat offenders. Yet, this Trudeau government has spent zero dollars on the 2023 federal budget to combat these crimes. pic.twitter.com/cyMMMY0Yjc — Canadian Shooting Sports Association (@CSSA_CILA) March 29, 2023

Initially, the Liberals claimed the buyback program would cost roughly $200 million. The parliamentary budget office put the estimate closer to $800 million.

“I think you have to look no further than the last election to see that the Liberals clearly use firearms as political wedge to divide Canadians on this issue,” Conservative MP Raquel Dancho tells reporters when asked about the govt’s handgun freeze taking effect today.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/PIrK1DQmJq — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) October 21, 2022

However, with hundreds of firearm models moving from non-restricted (and thus non-registered), both of these estimates are just wild guesses as the true numbers of the guns in Canada unable to be ascertained.

Make No Mistake: They Want All The Guns

Read more: https://t.co/JHfzTQqX55 pic.twitter.com/F1INUbK8Y0 — Canadian Shooting Sports Association (@CSSA_CILA) March 29, 2023

But the government, in the end, wants them all. The Liberals always do.

11 Years ago today, Canada scrapped the long gun registry pic.twitter.com/dy8pKcMvsW — Canadian Shooting Sports Association (@CSSA_CILA) March 28, 2023

Joining me tonight is Tony Bernardo, executive director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association, to discuss the future of gun rights in Canada and what you can do to fight back.