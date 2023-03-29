The Liberals didn't allocate any money for their so-called gun buyback program in their latest budget

  • March 29, 2023
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

The buyback (of property that was never theirs in the first place) is part of the Liberals grandfathering out of handgun ownership and a ban on more than 1500 popular rifles and shotguns. The moves are part of successive attacks on firearms rights in Canada dating back to May 2020.


Initially, the Liberals claimed the buyback program would cost roughly $200 million. The parliamentary budget office put the estimate closer to $800 million.

However, with hundreds of firearm models moving from non-restricted (and thus non-registered), both of these estimates are just wild guesses as the true numbers of the guns in Canada unable to be ascertained.

But the government, in the end, wants them all. The Liberals always do.

Joining me tonight is Tony Bernardo, executive director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association, to discuss the future of gun rights in Canada and what you can do to fight back.

Canada News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.