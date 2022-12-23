HDSB pressured by parents to implement staff dress code in light of busty-Lemieux's choice of risky attire

By David Menzies PETITION: Protect The Students The HDSB and the Director of Education, Curtis Ennis, should be fired for allowing a female-identifying shop teacher to wear enormous fake breasts that are barely contained by see-through blouses while teaching. 20,123 signatures

Goal: 25,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

A small group of parents whose kids attend Oakville Trafalgar High School are threatening to take the Halton District School Board (HDSB) before a judge because the school is refusing to implement a staff dress code. The is followed by the highly inappropriate and controversial shop teacher whose daily choice of attire consists of ginormous prosthetic breasts and short biker shorts.

The double standard is quite clear here folks, but allow me to break it down further. A mother and father of a student who attends Oakville Trafalgar High School sent the HDSB their final warning in a letter that the dress code, which is required for all students of Oakville High school, must also be implemented to all teachers as well.

For months this has been a long controversial battle between what is deemed appropriate for students and staff alike, with the parents obviously arguing that the current lack of a dress code present for staff, has created a negative scope on the learning environment and overall day today for their children during school.

I mean what could go wrong? A man donning a giant oversized pair of prosthetics breasts as a shop teacher seems totally normal and something that could never be considered a distraction to students, right?

Considering the Halton District School Board didn't take the essential first steps in kiboshing this gross array of behaviour when it first started, it's no wonder the HDSB has so far resisted any call to implement a dress code for staff. And their reasoning?

Allegedly, it is their opinion that implementing a dress code for staff would be a violation of their employees' rights and freedoms of expression. However, very reasonably parents argue that those concerns are vastly outweighed by the necessity to maintain a professional, respectful, and having a safe learning environment for all their children.

Whether parents of Oakville High students will continue to take their issues to court, just their persistence in raising attention to these issues have been helpful in building awareness to similar issues in regards to "woke" teachers, and curriculum in Canadian classrooms.

If you agree that teachers must follow both the HDSB dress code and safety rules in a workshop class, sign our petition.