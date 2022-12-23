HDSB pressured by parents to implement staff dress code in light of busty-Lemieux's choice of risky attire
A mother and father of a student who attends Oakville Trafalgar High School sent the HDSB their final warning in a letter that the dress code, which is required for all students, must also be implemented to all teachers as well.
A small group of parents whose kids attend Oakville Trafalgar High School are threatening to take the Halton District School Board (HDSB) before a judge because the school is refusing to implement a staff dress code. The is followed by the highly inappropriate and controversial shop teacher whose daily choice of attire consists of ginormous prosthetic breasts and short biker shorts.
The double standard is quite clear here folks, but allow me to break it down further. A mother and father of a student who attends Oakville Trafalgar High School sent the HDSB their final warning in a letter that the dress code, which is required for all students of Oakville High school, must also be implemented to all teachers as well.
For months this has been a long controversial battle between what is deemed appropriate for students and staff alike, with the parents obviously arguing that the current lack of a dress code present for staff, has created a negative scope on the learning environment and overall day today for their children during school.
I mean what could go wrong? A man donning a giant oversized pair of prosthetics breasts as a shop teacher seems totally normal and something that could never be considered a distraction to students, right?
Considering the Halton District School Board didn't take the essential first steps in kiboshing this gross array of behaviour when it first started, it's no wonder the HDSB has so far resisted any call to implement a dress code for staff. And their reasoning?
Allegedly, it is their opinion that implementing a dress code for staff would be a violation of their employees' rights and freedoms of expression. However, very reasonably parents argue that those concerns are vastly outweighed by the necessity to maintain a professional, respectful, and having a safe learning environment for all their children.
Whether parents of Oakville High students will continue to take their issues to court, just their persistence in raising attention to these issues have been helpful in building awareness to similar issues in regards to "woke" teachers, and curriculum in Canadian classrooms.
- By David Menzies
