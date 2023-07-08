Health Canada claims COVID deaths would have surpassed WWII casualties without lockdowns, vaccine mandates

Masks

The Public Health Agency claimed without lockdowns or health mandates, "20 times more Canadians" would have died in the COVID pandemic than in World War Two.

"Canada's collective efforts in achieving high vaccine coverage and adhering to public health measures may have saved up to an estimated 760,000 lives, 1.85 million hospitalizations and 34 million Covid-19 cases," said an Agency briefing note, not yet independently verified.

Prefaced on a "what could have happened" study by Dr. Theresa Tam, Health Canada said it "may have saved up to 800,000 lives" with lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

In contrast, 44,000 Canadians died in WWII, while the 1919 Spanish Flu epidemic killed 50,000. According to recent Agency data, approximately 53,000 Canadians died during the COVID pandemic.

In its 2006 Canadian Pandemic Influenza Plan, the Agency predicted "between 11,000 and 58,000 people would die in Canada" in any future coronavirus outbreaks, reported Blacklock's Reporter.

Then Agency President Harpreet Kochhar prepared the briefing note in preparation for a Commons public accounts committee last February 6 on $1 billion worth of vaccine wastage.

Of the $5 billion in federal funding for COVID vaccine doses, $1 billion was wasted through expiration or other spoilage.



A December 2022 Auditor General's report on the Health Canada-led COVID vaccine program revealed mandates for work and other activities, and travel bans for the unvaccinated, did not sufficiently coerce Canadians into getting vaccinated against their will.

Agency staff confirmed 81% of Canadians received at least two COVID vaccine jabs.

The total cost of the federal government's wasteful COVID spending — money either poorly targeted or sent to ineligible recipients — will eclipse $110 billion by 2032/33, partly due to higher debt interest costs, finds a new Fraser Institute study.

"Taxpayers will bear the costs of Ottawa's wasteful COVID spending for years in the form of higher debt and interest costs," said Jake Fuss, associate director of fiscal policy studies at the Fraser Institute.

The study finds that Canada's federal COVID spending totalling $359.7 billion, has added $8.3 billion to present-day interest costs on the country's national debt.

Crucially, Parliament wasted an estimated 25% of Canada's COVID spending ($89.9 billion) in overpayments, money sent to ineligible recipients, or those not in genuine need.

Statistics Canada is facing some pushback from academia on suspicion they skewed data on spending across all levels of government.



Of the $8.3 billion in annual debt interest costs arising from COVID spending, $2.1 billion can be attributed to wasteful spending.

Over the next decade, the total cost of wasteful COVID spending will be $111.0 billion, including $89.9 billion in wasteful spending and $21.1 billion in ongoing debt interest costs to service the debt from such wasteful spending.

Another Fraser Institute report uncovered last August that total federal spending rose 27% higher in 2022/23 than in 2019/20 — an average annual increase of 9%.

The COVID pandemic expenditures partly increased federal spending by 73% to $644.2 billion in 2020/21 before declining by 21% to an estimated $508 billion in 2021/22. However, much of the uptick in federal spending remained independent of the pandemic, "representing a permanent long-term ramping up of federal expenditure."

Between 2019/20 and 2020/21, the federal deficit-to-GDP ratio — an indicator of a jurisdiction's ability to pay its debt — went from -1.8 % to -13.2%, while its net debt-to-GDP ratio rose from 33% in 2018/19 to nearly 50% by 2021/22.

“Prime Minister Trudeau’s government has increased per-person debt by 35.3 per cent since 2015, the third highest amount since World War II,” a new study found.



Consequently, the collective deficit-to-GDP ratio of the provinces went from -0.8% to -1.9%, while the collective provincial debt-to-GDP ratio went from 29% to approximately 31%.

In 2022, federal per-person debt was projected to be $47,070, the third-highest amount in Canadian history — behind only 2020 and 2021. This is more than 25% higher than per-person debt before COVID in 2019.

During Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's tenure, federal per-person debt increased by 35.3% between 2015 and 2022, increasing national debt per Canadian from $34,791 to $47,070 (inflation-adjusted).

The national debt per Canadian has risen by over 25% from before COVID in 2019 until 2022.

Compare that to post-World War II prime ministers who experienced recessions: only Pierre Trudeau (58.8%) and Brian Mulroney (42.5%) increased the per-person debt more than the current government.