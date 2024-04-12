Hefty settlements given to unvaccinated public servants as Trudeau's mandates leave taxpayers on the hook

Responses from various government departments reveal hefty payouts to ousted public servants in the post-COVID vaccination mandate era.

The federal Liberal government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau disclosed compensation amounts received by public sector employees after an Order Paper Question in the House of Commons was posed by Conservative MP Ted Falk in February.

Secretive contracts signed by former procurement minister Anita Anand are continuing to cost Canadians with over $2 billion spent on expired vaccine doses.



FULL REPORT by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/d8flT2QHig — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 11, 2024

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans shelled out nearly $116,000 to four employees, mainly for salary reimbursements while on forced unpaid leave. Global Affairs Canada followed suit, disbursing over $88,000 to four employees for similar reasons. Meanwhile, the Public Health Agency of Canada paid almost $22,000 to one employee for salary reimbursement.

Surprisingly, Health Canada — the national health policy authority — topped the list with an almost $188,000 payout to 11 employees for vaccine mandate non-compliance. Compensation ranged from $2,000 to nearly $28,000 for each affected employee.

These payouts juxtapose the squandering of billions of taxpayer dollars on expired or donated vaccines and the mediocre relief provided to vaccine-injured Canadians by the pandemic-born Vaccine Injury Support Program.

This perpetuates the alarming trend of frivolous spending and careless administration by the Liberal government, which is only exacerbated by the coercive COVID-19 vaccine program that relied on intense psychological operations to “nudge” citizens into compliance.