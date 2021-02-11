Here's why Erin O'Toole fired Pierre Poilievre

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we examined the question of why Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole fired Pierre Poilievre from his position as finance critic.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“My point being: that’s all O’Toole has done since becoming leader. He’s put more energy and effort into fighting people within his own party, than fighting Trudeau. “And I’d include in that, O’Toole’s bizarre decision to do an email interview with me, which I thought was a good interview, but when the mean girls of the Media Party recoiled in horror, he immediately disowned us and his own interview. That’s cancel culture plus cowardice plus not being a conservative plus showing how easily pushed around you are. “And I say again: what a contrast to Pierre Poilievre. “So O’Toole fired him. What’s the word for that — tall poppy syndrome? If O’Toole can’t be popular and can’t be loved, then no-one can be! Fire him! He’d probably kick him out of the party if he could.”

