How do Ottawa citizens feel about the Rolling Thunder convoy?

On Friday, April 29, we took the opportunity to ask the citizens of Ottawa what they thought of the “Rolling Thunder” event that was about to come to Ottawa later that day.

Some people were concerned about the possibility of another occupation of Parliament Hill, and others saw it as a waste of time.

Exploring both sides of the story is key to understanding to what extent society follows different narratives. There is the government's narrative, which is reinforced by the mainstream media, but there are also those who have had enough of seeing the truth get modified to fit a specific narrative.

Le vendredi, 29 avril dernier, nous sommes allés demander aux citoyens d’Ottawa ce qu’ils pensaient de l’évènement 'Rolling Thunder' qui s’apprêtait à arriver à Ottawa plus tard cette journée-là.

Certaines personnes étaient inquiètes de la possibilité de revivre une autre occupation de la colline Parlementaire, et d’autres voyaient le tout comme une perte de temps.

Explorer les deux côtés de l’histoire est primordial afin de comprendre à quel point la société emprunte différents récits. Il y a celui du gouvernement, qui est renforcé par les médias traditionnels, mais il y a aussi ceux qui en ont assez de voir la vérité être modifiée afin d'être cadrée dans un récit spécifique.