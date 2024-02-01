WATCH: Australia's BUSTED 'Jussie Smollett' hate crime hoaxer REFUSES to apologise

Don't miss a thing! Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story. FOLLOW AVI E-transfer (Canada):

In the early hours of November 10 last year, a fire ravaged the Burgertory store in Caulfield, Melbourne, igniting a disturbing chain of events that shook the city's Jewish community.

The owner, Hash Tayeh, a Palestinian-Australian, swiftly pointed fingers at the local Jewish population, alleging a hate crime in the wake of his anti-Israel activism.

However, as the layers of this unsettling saga are peeled back, it becomes evident that this was a carefully orchestrated hoax with far-reaching consequences.

Tayeh's deceptive narrative not only misled the public but also fueled a dangerous cycle of hatred and violence.

The blame for this distressing episode extends beyond Tayeh, encompassing individuals and organisations that willingly propagated his falsehoods.

It's imperative to scrutinise the broader context that allowed such a concoction of lies to take root and wreak havoc.

The speed at which groups like the 'White Rose Society Australia' (who have ironically appropriated the identity of an anti-Nazi group during WWII) and the Islamic Council of Victoria embraced Tayeh's claims demonstrates a concerning willingness to exploit falsehoods for their own agendas.

Nasser Mashni, known for his anti-Israel stance, seized the opportunity on a televised platform on Q+A, mislabeling the incident as a 'pogrom' against his people.

This deliberate misrepresentation not only misled the public but also contributed to a violent mob descending upon the Jewish community.

As the truth emerged, it was revealed that the arson was not a hate crime orchestrated by Jews, but rather the actions of two men with no connection to the Jewish community.

The fallout, however, was severe, with an online campaign targeting the local Jewish population and even a call for violence by a sporting club president. The impact extended beyond the virtual realm, leading to an actual attack on locals outside a synagogue.

Tayeh, who conveniently left the country as investigations unfolded, needs to be held accountable for his role in this damaging charade. His false claims not only incited violence but also didn't help the case of a young mentally unwell Jewish man who sadly attempted suicide after he became the target of a lynch mob.

The lack of remorse from Tayeh, evident in his Instagram video blaming the victim, adds another layer of callousness to this disturbing narrative.

But it is not enough to solely hold Tayeh responsible; those who amplified his lies, even after the police had debunked them, must also face scrutiny.

The power of actual misinformation lies not just in its creation but in the willingness of others to perpetuate it, despite evidence to the contrary.

Moreover, organisations like the Human Rights Watch must reflect on their role in fostering an environment where such hoaxes can flourish. The global implications of their actions, as seen in the case of Tayeh, underscore the need for accountability and introspection.

In the aftermath of this Jussie Smollett moment in Australia, the focus should extend beyond the immediate perpetrators to address the broader issues at play.

Only through holding individuals, organisations, and institutions accountable can we hope to prevent the recurrence of such destructive lies and their cascading consequences.