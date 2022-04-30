Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

Hundreds of police at temporary Ottawa HQ, multiple arrests of Rolling Thunder protesters Friday night in and around 'Exclusion Zone'

Reports are that as many as 800 RCMP officers have been authorized to work within Ottawa to assist local officers.

Isabelle Rivoche/Rebel News
The growing police presence in Ottawa is in response to the Rolling Thunder bikers' convoy that began arriving in the city Friday night.

The bikers, many of whom are veterans of the Canadian military, came to “reclaim” the National War Memorial and to protest remaining COVID measures and the use of the Emergencies Act against the peaceful truckers' Freedom Convoy to Ottawa in February.

Ottawa interim police chief, Steve Bell, who oversaw the implementation of the Emergencies Act in the city in February, which resulted in weeks of incarceration for organizers of the previous convoy on minor charges, asset and bank account seizures and police brutality against protesters and journalists including Rebel News' Alexas Lavoie, created a so-called “exclusion zone” in the downtown core, allowing only “lawful traffic” to enter.

Rebel News journalists, David Menzies and Isabelle Rivoche, are part of a three-unit team of Rebel journalists in the nation's capital this weekend to document the treatment of peaceful demonstrators at the hands of police and to show the side of the protest the mainstream refuses to.

David and Isabelle were able to locate the temporary police headquarters at the EY Centre, 20 minutes outside of Ottawa:

On Friday afternoon, police teams could be seen gearing up:

At one point, roughly one hundred officers formed a line in front of peaceful protesters on the street:

David's livestream from the streets of Ottawa Friday night shows arrests of peaceful protesters, pulled out of the crowd seemingly at random:

