If North Bay’s war dead could speak, what would they have to say about a Nazi being honoured in Parliament?

As NaziGate continues to fester, Rebel News is in North Bay, Ont., the home of the ex-Speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, and ex-Nazi, Yarolsav Hunka. We are seeking answers to so many unanswered questions pertaining to how in the world a former Nazi SS soldier was invited to the House of Commons and given a hero’s welcome.

Are members of Parliament so history-challenged that they are unaware of the fact that someone taking up arms against the Russians in World War II would’ve been a member of the enemy forces?

A former Ukrainian Nazi SS officer being honoured in Parliament "needs to be explained and accounted for in a parliamentary committee," says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.



"And Justin Trudeau should testify in that," he adds. pic.twitter.com/TbDqs1PMyh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 26, 2023

It is equal parts astonishing and shameful. While on the lookout for Rota and members of the Hunka family, we came across North Bay’s beautiful cenotaph. Like other cenotaphs in our Dominion, it honours the more than 45,000 Canadian and Newfoundlander soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice in World War II by dying in uniform while serving their country. An additional 55,000 soldiers were wounded during the war. This happened when the population of Canada was barely 12 million.

The Liberals try to wipe Parliament honouring a Nazi from official House records.



Conservatives oppose the motion: "Those who don't remember history are doomed to repeat it," says MP Marty Morantz.https://t.co/Vhj0vAGxHm pic.twitter.com/nBsrKfukgD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2023

The names of the 352 North Bay area soldiers who perished in World War II are enshrined at the Cenotaph. As the saying goes: “Dead men tell no tales.” And that much is true. And yet we wonder: what would these fallen patriots of North Bay say if they could chime in about their city’s member of Parliament inviting a Nazi into the House of Commons? What would they say about Yarolsav Hunka being given a standing ovation? What would they say indeed?

