In Ottawa, it's the police who are restricting traffic — not the truckers

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the “little tyrants” taking over Canada.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the Ottawa mayor's reaction to the Freedom Convoy this weekend:

By the way, the city is not in fact shut down by the truckers. They’re taking up the street in front of Parliament Hill, it’s true. But I was there — and in fact, police have blocked off most of the downtown. It’s the police who are restricting traffic. And the 800,000 a day in policing — exactly. Why so much? Why bring in police forces from far-off cities? Other than to give them some overtime and have that police state aesthetic that Trudeau seems to like. In the entire weekend of the initial protest, there was not a single charge laid, not a single arrest. So this overpolicing isn’t on the protesters — it’s on the bullies — the prime minister and the mayor. They wish there was a fight. There just wasn’t.

