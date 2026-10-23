Half a dozen gardaí raided Kirk Loco's home at dawn over a tweet, trial hears

Article by Rebel News staff

Kirk Loco is on trial in Ireland over a single tweet. Two years ago, he warned his community that a man had exposed himself near a 14-year-old girl on a public bus. Police never charged that man, an asylum seeker who cannot be named under a court order. They charged Kirk instead.

On Friday in Bray District Court, south of Dublin, a Garda sergeant testified that half a dozen officers arrived at Kirk’s home at 6:30 a.m. with a search warrant, seized his devices and arrested him. She agreed that Kirk had checked his story with the girl’s family before he posted it. Yet police took a statement from the man on the bus, and never from the girl.

Kirk was arrested for “knowingly making a false report,” but he is now charged with sending a “threatening or grossly offensive communication.” Throughout the day, the prosecution referred to the man on the bus as the injured party, saying the tweet had “caused him stress.”

The girl, now a year older, also took the stand and described a drunk man with his shirt lifted and his belt open. On cross-examination, the prosecutor played the bus CCTV and told her she looked “happy enough.”

The trial resumes Thursday, Oct. 29, when Kirk is expected to testify. Rebel News boss Ezra Levant was in the courtroom, and his full account of the testimony is in the thread below.