Is BC Ferries terminating unjabbed workers who have questions about their job security?

Micheal Richards was one of approximately 150 BC Ferries employees who were laid off without pay for 8 months due to their COVID-19 vaccination status. Contributing to Richards's decision to not receive two COVID-19 injections was that early on during the government-pushed “safe and effective” vaccine rollout, Richards's cousin, a Maple Ridge, B.C. man named Shawn Mulldoon, nearly died and lost 6 feet of his intestine from an adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But such reason and logic were for conspiracy theorists remember? And it certainly didn’t get Richards any reasonable accommodation with BC Ferries to continue work or receive pay when opting out of the novel shots.

On June 14th the Federal government announced that effective June 20th it would be suspending its discriminatory vaccine mandates that forbid healthy, federally regulated transportation workers like Richards from working and contributing to overwhelmed organizations such as BC Ferries.

However, that didn’t stop Richards from being terminated after finally being “welcomed back” by July 20th. Instead, while Richards estimates that 100 unjabbed, government deemed of lower medical class, employees returned to work, Richards fell into the group of approximately 55 employees who had questions from BC Ferries about what would become of them if such mandates returned.

After finally "welcoming" back unjabbed workers who were tossed aside for 8 months amidst short staff & "COVID related challenges" B.C. Ferries is allegedly firing workers who have questions about how they will be treated if mandates return.

Such inquiries from the employees weren’t met with answers according to Richards. Instead, Richards claims, he was fired for daring to ask about what his future would look like with the organization.

“What did you guys learn from the first mandates, what could change on the second mandates?” Richards told me this was one of the questions that he had hoped to get the answer to prior to committing to return back to work. Instead, Richards was slapped with a letter from the BC Ferries Director, saying that Richards had relinquished and abandoned his employment causing him to be “terminated immediately.”

Meanwhile, travel with BC Ferries has turned into a gong show, to say the least. From cancelling sailings to recently parting ways with their now former CEO due to short staffing and “COVID-19 related challenges.”

Rebel News reached out to BC Ferries to get their side of the story and did not receive a response. Click on the video report to hear more from Richards about his termination.

