Is the U.S. trucker convoy having any success? | Jeremy Loffredo joins Ezra Levant

Freelance journalist Jeremy Loffredo (follow on Twitter @LoffredoJeremy) is on special assignment for Rebel News to provide on-the-ground coverage of the U.S. truckers' convoy to Washington D.C. to protest continued COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Jeremy joined Ezra to talk about the current state of the convoy as it circles Washington D.C. and organizers meet with politicians.

On the issue of media attention for the convoy, Jeremy said to Ezra:

And you hear a lot of talk about that around here, the fact that Ukraine is is taking up a lot of the media's attention, both on the liberal media and the conservative media, it's pretty universal. And so the truckers are under the assumption, "the only way that they will pay attention to us if we go into, you know the hawk's nest Washington D.C. where all the media is, where all the politicians are, where they will have no choice but to look at us and point their cameras at us", at the capitol lawn or on Constitution Avenue. But if they don't do that, if they stay here in Maryland... there's no incentive for the media to come an hour away and and see what's going on.

