In a recent update to her 2019 biography of Jacinda Ardern, NZ journalist Michelle Duff shifts the blame for Ardern's fall from grace away from the prime minister's unpopular left-wing policies and globalist ambitions.

Duff points the finger at 'imported culture wars,' claiming they distorted New Zealand's political landscape at the expense of women.

Duff's revised narrative downplays the impact of Ardern's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, which initially garnered widespread praise.

Instead, the updated biography attributes Ardern's decline to a supposed influx of divisive rhetoric around issues like abortion, gun control, education, sexuality, gender identity, and race.

Critics argue that Duff's revision misses the mark, ignoring the exposure of Ardern's radical agenda during the pandemic.

The swing to the right in New Zealand's politics, is seen by many observers as response to the shortcomings in Ardern's leadership.

The book's revised narrative overlooks the genuine concerns raised by the public regarding Ardern's policies and governance.