James Topp gets emotional after touching the tomb of the unknown soldier

James Topp has been walking since February. He embarked on this journey in protest of Trudeau’s discriminatory vaccine mandates, and to help restore the country he calls home, Canada.

After a long time on the road, and a ton of sacrifices, Topp and his team finally arrived at the War Memorial.

He had one plan for that evening: Place his hand on the tomb of the unknown soldier, and give a speech which would help Canadians regain solidarity and get through this difficult time.

Topp therefore arrived, followed by thousands of Canadians who have been marching alongside him for different amounts of time. He was also accompanied by veterans who helped ensure the safety of everyone, and that everyone would remain law-abiding.

Topp’s arrival was very emotional for many, including him. As soon as he placed his hand on the tomb of the unknown soldier, he began crying.

Crying of pride. Crying of joy. Crying because he knew that this journey was meaningful.

In the footage below brought to you exclusively by Rebel News, viewers can see Topp crying while hugging two women. He then went on and gave a speech about the importance of unity and repairing the country.

Unfortunately, the rest of the night didn’t go the same way. Check out the report by clicking here.