Jason Kenney roasted for calling Alberta's harsh mandates the 'balanced approach' to COVID
Throwing Christian pastors in jail for weeks on end doesn't sound very balanced.
Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney was roasted on social media for tweeting that his province took a “balanced approach” to managing COVID, while commenting on a video showing alleged footage of a drone issuing instructions during a strict lockdown in Shanghai, China.
This👇is what chasing “Covid zero” leads to. People screaming from their windows in despair after being locked in their homes for days, with no end in sight.— Jason Kenney 🇺🇦 (@jkenney) April 11, 2022
The virus can’t be contained forever. In Alberta, we have taken a balanced approach, and we’ve learned to live with Covid https://t.co/QR5hte9Haz
Shanghai, the world's third biggest city, is reportedly under a COVID containment protocol locking 26 million people inside their own homes.
Alberta didn't go full Shanghai with their lockdowns, and Kenney's foray into surveillance drones were intended to spy on peaceful campers breaking Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw's social distancing rules.
But it was the internationally-known case of Pastor Artur Pawlowski, our first Fight The Fines client and one of several Christian pastors persecuted under Kenney's COVID mandates, that brought the fire from Rebel Commander Ezra Levant.
You threw a Christian pastor in prison for 50 days straight, in solitary confinement, for the crime of opening his church during the pandemic. https://t.co/bMwAj1iNfP https://t.co/kFVxZVIfWo— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 11, 2022
Rebel videographer Kian Simone added his own spin.
This Alberta? ⤵️⤵️https://t.co/hSSXe7oEbK https://t.co/D6VAuhJp8w— K2 (@kiansimone44) April 11, 2022
And of course, Pastor Art (visit SaveArtur.com to read more about his case and chip in to cover his legal fees) himself chimed in:
This is coming from the man that put me in the solitary confinement for weeks in a row!!! Unbelievable! https://t.co/rxS9ZAZocL— Artur Pawlowski (@ArturPawlowski1) April 11, 2022
