Jason Kenney roasted for calling Alberta's harsh mandates the 'balanced approach' to COVID

Throwing Christian pastors in jail for weeks on end doesn't sound very balanced.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 11, 2022
  • News Analysis
Jason Kenney roasted for calling Alberta's harsh mandates the 'balanced approach' to COVID
Yanky Pollak
Alberta's Premier Jason Kenney was roasted on social media for tweeting that his province took a “balanced approach” to managing COVID, while commenting on a video showing alleged footage of a drone issuing instructions during a strict lockdown in Shanghai, China.

Shanghai, the world's third biggest city, is reportedly under a COVID containment protocol locking 26 million people inside their own homes.

Alberta didn't go full Shanghai with their lockdowns, and Kenney's foray into surveillance drones were intended to spy on peaceful campers breaking Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw's social distancing rules.

But it was the internationally-known case of Pastor Artur Pawlowski, our first Fight The Fines client and one of several Christian pastors persecuted under Kenney's COVID mandates, that brought the fire from Rebel Commander Ezra Levant.

Rebel videographer Kian Simone added his own spin.

And of course, Pastor Art (visit SaveArtur.com to read more about his case and chip in to cover his legal fees) himself chimed in:

