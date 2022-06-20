WATCH: Jim Jefferies FLOPS in Melbourne
His first local show since deceitfully editing the Avi Yemini interview
Comedian Jim Jefferies was back in Melbourne for the first time since deceitfully editing my interview on his show in 2019.
Jefferies audience has shrunk considerably since his last Australian tour in 2018, where the comedian boasted of selling out two consecutive nights in Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.
Rod Laver's capacity is 15,000.
Jefferies is back on tour, but this time he struggled to sell 3,000 seats at the Palais Theatre.
I went to find out why.
- By Avi Yemini
