Joe Rogan: DeSantis 'would work as a good president'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is swiftly gaining popularity among moderates and individuals who have traditionally eschewed conservative politics.

Joe Rogan, the world’s most listened-to podcaster said this week that the Republican leader “would work as a good president.”

“What he’s done for Florida has been admirable,” said Rogan, who previously endorsed Bernie Sanders for President in the 2020 U.S. election. Rogan made his remarks to actress Gina Carano who asked him who his favorite to run in 2024 would be.

Rogan admitted that DeSantis is “not perfect” but praised him for standing “up for freedoms.”

While referring to the state of politics in the United States, Rogan described Biden as a “dead man.”

Carano asked: “Are you throwing out any support towards anyone or are you going to hold off and– didn’t Elon Musk come out recently for DeSantis?”

“Yeah, I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president,” replied Rogan. “I think, I mean, what he’s done for Florida has been admirable. I feel like what he did for Florida, a lot of people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately, he was correct. He was correct when it comes to like deaths. He was correct when it comes to protecting our vulnerable populations. He was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies, and he was furious when the government tried to pull those, they were trying to pull very effective treatments.”

“You know, he is not perfect, he’s a human being,” he added. “But what he’s done is stand up for freedoms and people think that, there’s some weird gaslighting sh*t that went on where people equated freedom and saying the word freedom to like right wing bigotry and hate, it is so strange.”

Joe Rogan: “I think [Gov.] Ron DeSantis would work as a good president ... What he’s done for Florida has been admirable.” pic.twitter.com/CGR8yTMlVr — The Recount (@therecount) June 29, 2022

DeSantis’ surging popularity comes following a straw poll at the Western Conservative Summit that found that DeSantis beat former President Donald Trump as the favorite among conference-goers who were asked whom they’d like to run in 2024 as the Republican presidential nominee, Business Insider reported.

A poll on Wednesday by Morning Consult also showed rising support for the Floridian leader.

Rogan isn’t the only high-profile figure to throw his endorsement for DeSantis. Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he would likely support DeSantis for president in 2024. Piers Morgan also called on Republicans to “dump” Trump and support DeSantis.

The Florida governor has been spearheading the conservative effort to fight back against the “woke-ification” of American schools and institutions and is one of the few leaders to publicly defy the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In February, DeSantis advised Rogan not to apologize to the woke mob when they attempted to cancel him for “problematic” remarks he made a decade ago.