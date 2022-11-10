Judge dismisses CAHN lawsuit against Jonathan and Barbara Kay

Quillette editor, Jonathan Kay and his mother, True North columnist Barbara Kay, were first sued for libel in 2019 by a director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN), Richard Warman after the pair accused CAHN of assisting the violent left-wing street thugs of Antifa.

"The evidence disclosed that CAHN did, in fact, assist Antifa and that the movement has been violent...The Kays' submission -which I accept- is that a human rights network like CAHN arguably (except in the most extreme circumstances) should not support a violent movement," read the Ontario Superior Court ruling issued Thursday morning.

According to Jon Kay, his libel inquisition went on for 6 days and, at one point, required him to explain a 1990's TV show.

Evidence heard by the court documented the links between CAHN and Antifa, as well as the many times Antifa gangs have resorted to political violence against those with whom they disagree.

"While Warman is a well-known and righteous crusader against white supremacy and right-wing racist hate and has been recognized and appropriately lauded for his work, but he is also a controversial figure, and I accept the evidence that he has used litigation to silence or intimidate those he sees as critics or who oppose his methods of prosecuting hate groups," read section 101 on Jonathan Kay's Twitter.

CAHN is a regular recipient of federal funds including $268,400 through the Anti-Racism Action Program.

The anti-racism tool kit, developed by CAHN using federal resources, could be in a classroom near you, except if you have the good fortune of living in Saskatchewan.

