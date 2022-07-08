JULY 8 LIVE UPDATES from the Dutch Farmer Rebellion

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News reporters Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) and Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) have arrived in the Netherlands to cover farmers protesting new environmental rules regarding nitrogen and carbon emissions.

They will soon be joined by Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) from The Post Millennial, who is freelancing for Rebel News.

What you missed yesterday: Lincoln spoke to Fox News' Laura Ingraham about what's happening in Holland. And Lewis captured Dutch farmers confronting politicians about the consequences of their actions.

Follow along below to read Lincoln, Lewis, and Katie's live updates from the Dutch Farmer Rebellion.

Rebel News’ Lincoln Jay joined Laura Ingraham live from the Netherlands to discuss the ongoing protests, in which farmers are rising up to take a stand against potentially devastating government overreach cast under the veil of green activism.



— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 8, 2022

