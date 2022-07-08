JULY 8 LIVE UPDATES from the Dutch Farmer Rebellion

Rebel News' Lincoln Jay and Lewis Brackpool are on the ground, soon to be joined by Katie Daviscourt from The Post Millennial.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 08, 2022
  • News
Rebel News reporters Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) and Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) have arrived in the Netherlands to cover farmers protesting new environmental rules regarding nitrogen and carbon emissions.

They will soon be joined by Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) from The Post Millennial, who is freelancing for Rebel News

What you missed yesterday: Lincoln spoke to Fox News' Laura Ingraham about what's happening in Holland. And Lewis captured Dutch farmers confronting politicians about the consequences of their actions. You can see all our coverage of the Farmer Rebellion at FarmerRebellion.com

Follow along below to read Lincoln, Lewis, and Katie's live updates from the Dutch Farmer Rebellion. And stay tuned for more video reports today.

Continue to follow along with Rebel News' coverage and support our reporting on the Dutch Farmer Rebellion at FarmerRebellion.com.

Climate Change Europe Netherlands news Dutch Farmer Rebellion
