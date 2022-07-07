Rebel News' Lincoln Jay joins Laura Ingraham to discuss the Dutch Farmer Rebellion

E-transfer (Canada):

On Thursday evening, Rebel News' Lincoln Jay joined Laura Ingraham on Fox News live from the Netherlands to discuss the ongoing farmers' rebellion aimed at taking a stand against potentially crippling government overreach.

Farmers in the country are protesting against the government's 'climate change' policies that would force many to give up their farmland to dramatically reduce fertilizer use and livestock production.

.@Lewis_Brackpool @SBergsma and I have been following a convoy of tractors through the Netherlands. They were allegedly heading near the German border but have decided to park here for now in Drachten Friesland. We’ll see what happens. https://t.co/SG5ypAz3B9 pic.twitter.com/m7U5NSWLo2 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 7, 2022

As stated by Lincoln, "I think the bottom line here is that the farmers genuinely believe that this is simply going to destroy their livelihoods."

In the city of Drachten, the support for the Dutch farmers is overwhelming.



MORE: https://t.co/AgMVWCWret pic.twitter.com/8ApsGsjYoC — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 7, 2022

Lincoln went on to say, "I think these new environmental policies are just going to make it practically impossible for the younger generation here in the Netherlands to get into farming. And I think now the rest of the world is starting to watch very closely what's happening here. And, I think a lot of people are scared that this is going to come to their country."

