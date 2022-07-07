WATCH: Dutch farmers confront local politicians
Farmers frustrated with the Dutch government's plans to enact strict climate policies have confronted local politicians in a tense exchange.
Rebel News U.K. reporter Lewis Brackpool is in the Netherlands, where protests have erupted across the country in opposition to legislation that would cut the country's nitrogen emissions by 40%, devastating the nation's agriculture industry.
Brackpool captured video of a heated conversation between some of the protesting farmers and local politicians as it happened.
Though the conversation was in Dutch, the translated message from the farmers was clear: “I have learned in life: take your responsibilities, every choice you make has consequences you should be a man enough to take your responsibilities.”
In a second clip, the exchange continued.
“A lot is going on outside of this building, they are shooting, the riot police is hitting us with metal pipes, crazy stuff is going on. You have to do something about it!” the farmers pleaded.
Rebel News has a team of reporters on the ground in the Netherlands, covering these important events as they unfold.
