The breakup of the Trudeaus' marriage is a tragedy. The public still deserves some answers.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the sad announcement that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie have separated.

"I want to say the dissolution of any marriage is an absolute tragedy," said Sheila. "Even the dissolution of the marriages of my political enemies, particularly because there are children involved."

Sheila then discussed a precursor to the news that may have indicated something was amiss in the Trudeaus' marriage. Weeks ago, access to information requests filed by Rebel News revealed that Sophie Trudeau and her children were not on the prime minister's jet to attend King Charles' coronation ceremony in May. However, the family nanny, Sarah Clark, was on the government jet.

"I reiterate someone else's marital strife is their own business," Sheila said. However, the question is in the public domain now since these issues touch on public dollars. The public deserves some clarity regarding Clark's presence on the jet without children to nanny — despite the conversation feeling "voyeuristic and creepy."

This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.