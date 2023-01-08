Trudeau makes his terrible gun control bill even worse by trying to take away hunting rifles, too

By Rebel News Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters Subscribe to RebelNews+ PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 26,103 signatures

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed Justin Trudeau's hunting gun ban proposal. This would be the single largest gun ban in Canadian history, which happened in a last-minute amendment to the previous single largest gun ban in Canadian history, the handgun ban.

Who did the prime minister consult with before this last minute change-up? We know it wasn't the experts, like the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights or the National Firearms Associations. We know he didn't speak to First Nations groups who are furious with the government and say the proposal could undermine their treaty rights.

"Imagine if a space alien who had never met a human being or had ever seen a car were suddenly writing the rules of the road," said Sheila. "That's how it feels to be a firearms owner in Canada. People who have never used a firearm or have ever jumped through all the hoops to own a firearm or ever even examined the existing firearms laws or had even a passing familiarity with ballistics seem to be the ones writing the laws or at least being consulted on the laws."

