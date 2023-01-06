Who exactly were the Trudeau liberals talking to before they decided to ban all hunting rifles in Canada?

By Rebel News Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters Subscribe to RebelNews+ PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 26,049 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Who exactly did Justin Trudeau consult with before he snuck a last-minute amendment to turn a terrible law which scapegoats the law-abiding while making it easier to be a bad guy into a Frankenstein monster that tramples on property rights and throws Canadian heritage in the garbage?

Someone joked on Twitter once, and I wish I remembered who it was because I'd love to give them credit, but imagine if a space alien who had never met a human being or had ever seen a car were suddenly writing the rules of the road. That's how it feels to be a firearms owner in Canada. People who have never used a firearm or have ever jumped through all the hoops to own a firearm or ever even examined the existing firearms laws or had even a passing familiarity with ballistics seem to be the ones writing the laws or at least being consulted on the laws.

I was curious, and I think you are too. What sort of feminist and feminist ally groups have they been talking to because they haven't been talking to gun owners or the people who use guns to survive or work?

So I filed for access to information. I do this all through your generous crowdfunded donations at Rebel investigates.com.

We filed with public safety Canada asking them for the list of names that they consulted with on Bill c21. And you would think it would be kind of easy for them to provide the list of names they consulted with on their own legislation. Thank you. You have to have their contact information and their name because you contacted them and talk to them.

But just the other day, I got back a letter saying that they are not going to provide that information to me until October of 2023. They took a 10-month extension. Your door might be kicked in by the RCMP before you ever know who inspired the law that allowed for it.

Now, normally I tried these things two different ways because sometimes I can catch them by asking the same question differently. More creatively.

So they won't give me the list of names until October. Ok fine.

So I thought maybe I could compile the list myself by asking for all their communications about Bill c21 and the crazy amendment that took a handgun ban which was already bad, and turned it into a handgun plus hunting ban.

I could get the names of the people they consulted by compiling them from text messages and briefing notes and memos, and emails. The back-and-forth addresses, right?

I think they saw right through me because they are not going to give that information to me until August 3rd, 2023.

Even this doesn't make sense because they can't give me a simple list until October, but can they give me all the communications of the people they talked to 2 months sooner?

These people aren't even good at lying. The problem is there's no consequence for any of this nonsense. And even though the NDP pretends to be mad about these sweeping changes that will hurt their constituents in Northern Ontario and Quebec, They will prop up the liberals and go along with this legislation because for the NDP? They just want to be listened to by the Liberals, and they don't really care what their own voters think.

GUEST: Tracey Wilson from the Canadian coalition of firearms rights.