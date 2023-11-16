Trudeau perfectly echoes Hamas talking points in his latest attacks on Israel

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on November 15, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent comments on the Israeli military's conduct in Gaza. Trudeau called on Israel to stop killing babies, women and children and exercise "maximum restraint" in their operations. He was later reprimanded by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu over social media, who noted that it is Hamas, the terrorist organization in control of the Strip, which targets civilians, not Israel.

.@JustinTrudeau



It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust.



While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 15, 2023

Trudeau used his serious voice to opine about the "price of justice." As Ezra noted, though, the ongoing war is not about justice, but about making sure that Hamas cannot attack Israel ever again.

"Trudeau perfectly echoed the Hamas talking points," Ezra said. "Imagine not having a word to say about terrorists holed up in a hospital, terrorists holding babies as hostages... but that last part there, the world is witnessing the killing of children and babies... that's pure blood libel."