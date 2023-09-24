Kamahl triggers Aussie journalists as celebrity endorsement backfires

Iconic Australian singer Kamahl flips his position twice within a week on the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 24, 2023
  • News
Kamahl triggers Aussie journalists as celebrity endorsement backfires
Remove Ads

Australian singer Kamahl has ruffled feathers after once again changing his stance on the forthcoming Voice to Parliament referendum, declaring his intention to vote 'No' after recently endorsing the 'Yes' campaign.

The 88-year-old Malaysian-born initially opposed the constitutional amendment on 10 September, citing a lack of understanding of the proposal.

However, Kamahl seemingly reversed his view last week after discussions with Indigenous comedian Dane Simpson and constitutional law expert Eddie Synot.

"Changing my mind wasn't too difficult, because the No was a flippant 'no'. It was not an educated No," Kamahl explained during an ABC News Breakfast interview.

https://x.com/ozraeliavi/status/1706107338133004495?s=46

Labor leader Anthony Albanese expressed optimism about the Yes campaign's prospects, coining the term "Kamahl-mentum" to describe the singer's initial endorsement.

But in a major blow to the 'Yes' campaign about-face, Kamahl announced just two days later that he would, in fact, vote No.

Speaking on The Project, he argued that an Indigenous Voice could risk dividing Australia along racial lines, citing key arguments of the No campaign.

"If you do the Voice this way, it becomes a racist issue. You're putting a whole race of people separate from the rest of the country," he stated.

Australia Racism news Real Voice
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
POLL: Do you support the Indigenous Voice to Parliament?

POLL: Do you support the Indigenous Voice to Parliament?

Take the Survey

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.