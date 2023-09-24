Kamahl triggers Aussie journalists as celebrity endorsement backfires

Australian singer Kamahl has ruffled feathers after once again changing his stance on the forthcoming Voice to Parliament referendum, declaring his intention to vote 'No' after recently endorsing the 'Yes' campaign.

Kamahl’s live-on-air backflip is by far the best moment in The Project’s history.



Brilliant.

pic.twitter.com/j1P7PrzqyN — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 24, 2023

The 88-year-old Malaysian-born initially opposed the constitutional amendment on 10 September, citing a lack of understanding of the proposal.

However, Kamahl seemingly reversed his view last week after discussions with Indigenous comedian Dane Simpson and constitutional law expert Eddie Synot.

"Changing my mind wasn't too difficult, because the No was a flippant 'no'. It was not an educated No," Kamahl explained during an ABC News Breakfast interview.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese expressed optimism about the Yes campaign's prospects, coining the term "Kamahl-mentum" to describe the singer's initial endorsement.

But in a major blow to the 'Yes' campaign about-face, Kamahl announced just two days later that he would, in fact, vote No.

Speaking on The Project, he argued that an Indigenous Voice could risk dividing Australia along racial lines, citing key arguments of the No campaign.