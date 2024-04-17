Lauded LGBT chaplain suspended after groping accusations

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate E-transfer (Canada):

A Royal Military College chaplain celebrated by the Canadian military on Transgender Day of Visibility was suspended after an alleged groping request.

According to True North, the Department of National Defence (DND) confirmed that Capt. Beatrice Gale's status as a chaplain has been revoked after violating military rules in a summary hearing because of "an inappropriate comment or request to another individual."

Gale identifies as a woman but is a biological man.

“This incident stems from an inappropriate comment or request to another individual. Neither member was in a position of authority over the other,” DND spokesperson Andrée-Anne Poulin said in a statement.

Gale was given a service infraction on April 3 after being found to have violated the Queen's Regulations and Orders.

A painful journey and transition from man to woman, Padre (Capt.) Beatrice Gale from the @RMCCanadaCMR in Kingston shares her personal story. #MyCAFStory pic.twitter.com/P2mEGHSgqD — Canadian Armed Forces (@CanadianForces) March 17, 2023

The infraction was for someone who “otherwise behaves in a manner that adversely affects the discipline, efficiency or morale of the Canadian Forces.”

“The mandate for Captain Gale to serve as a Canadian military chaplain remains suspended. The Chaplain General will consider the implications of the summary hearing’s outcome to determine if additional administrative actions within their authority are required,” said Poulin.

Gale was disciplined with two days of pay docked and the removal of 20 days of leave, the DND told the outlet. Gale is now on administrative duties and remains at the college.

According to an anonymous source familiar with the story, Gale had gotten intoxicated during a dinner in the mess hall and asked to grope a male lieutenant's buttocks.

“The Military Police (MP) conducted a detailed and thorough investigation into this matter, and after consultation with the Crown, the MP determined that the evidence gathered did not meet the threshold for criminal charges,” said Poulin.

A week before Gale's summary hearing, the CAF lauded Gale as a champion for LGBTQ rights in a detailed post entitled "International Transgender Day of Visibility: A Moment to Celebrate Our Transgender Community."

Last year, the military also dedicated a five-minute production to Gale’s transition “from man to woman.”pic.twitter.com/WOyRG4LH6i — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) April 17, 2024

“Contributions like those of Chaplain (Captain) Gale, the Canadian Armed Forces’ first openly transgender chaplain, who has been generous and candid about her coming out journey, are important,” wrote the DND.

“Chaplain Gale has been a vocal advocate for the rights of transgender members in uniform. Her efforts resulted in policy changes that contributed to more inclusive gender-affirming medical care for CAF members.”