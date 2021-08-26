Liberal minister pleading for help from "our brothers, the Taliban”

  • By Rebel News
  • August 26, 2021

Remove Ads

Justin Trudeau's Minister for Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef referred to the Taliban as “our brothers” in a message yesterday begging for safe passage out of Afghanistan for “any individual”.

The comments were made by Monsef during a virtual news conference on the federal response to the situation in Afghanistan, alongside fellow Liberal ministers Marco Mendicino (immigration, refugees and citizenship), Harjit Sajjan (defence) and Marc Garneau (foreign affairs).

Discussing Monsef's comments on yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Andrew said:

If somebody in Conservative circles said, "my brothers in the Russian oligarchy," you'd be hung out to dry, you'd be fired immediately or you'd be called to be fired. I don't ever say this, but I think she should be fired for that... I don't care what you claim is this cultural thing, she had a second to think about it. Even the optics of it are obviously poor. As soon as you refer to somebody who's listed as a terrorist... as your brother, then you've got a problem.

Rebel News DAILY Livestreams broadcast at noon ET/10 a.m. MT right here on RebelNews.com and across all of our streaming platforms.

Canada Liberal Party of Canada Afghanistan Minister for Women and Gender Equality
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Real Reporters
  • By Ezra Levant

Real Reporters

1139 Donors
Goal: 2021 Donors

Donate

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.