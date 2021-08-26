Liberal minister pleading for help from "our brothers, the Taliban”

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1139 Donors

Goal: 2021 Donors Donate

Justin Trudeau's Minister for Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef referred to the Taliban as “our brothers” in a message yesterday begging for safe passage out of Afghanistan for “any individual”.

The comments were made by Monsef during a virtual news conference on the federal response to the situation in Afghanistan, alongside fellow Liberal ministers Marco Mendicino (immigration, refugees and citizenship), Harjit Sajjan (defence) and Marc Garneau (foreign affairs).

Discussing Monsef's comments on yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Andrew said:

If somebody in Conservative circles said, "my brothers in the Russian oligarchy," you'd be hung out to dry, you'd be fired immediately or you'd be called to be fired. I don't ever say this, but I think she should be fired for that... I don't care what you claim is this cultural thing, she had a second to think about it. Even the optics of it are obviously poor. As soon as you refer to somebody who's listed as a terrorist... as your brother, then you've got a problem.

Rebel News DAILY Livestreams broadcast at noon ET/10 a.m. MT right here on RebelNews.com and across all of our streaming platforms.