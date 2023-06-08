Liberal teacher is 'mad that Muslim kids aren’t really getting into the whole Pride Week'

As the world embraces an era of "inclusivity and diversity," Ezra questions why our schools have become an indoctrinated fairground for Pride politics.

"Thorncliffe Park Public School was reporting that 1220 of its 1350 students were not in class, he said, adding that about 100 parents had turned up to stage a protest outside the building. Thorncliffe Park, which serves students from grades 1 to 5 in midtown Toronto, is widely recognized as having a large Muslim population," Ezra read off of a statement. "They're very careful about how they say that that's not in the headline, it's not in the lead. And they're not even saying it was Muslim. They're just saying 'people say it's a Muslim school.'"

Here is a recording from a school in Edmonton, where a liberal teacher who is mad that Muslim kids aren't really getting into the whole Pride Week.

The teacher said:

They're here when we did Ramadan for a long time and they're showing respect in the classroom for your religion, right, for your beliefs. It goes two ways. If you want to be respected for who you are, if you don't want to suffer prejudice for your religion, your colour of skin, your whatever, then you got to give back to people who are different from you. That's how it works. It's an exchange, and it isn't like that in all countries, as I told you, in Uganda, literally, if they think you're gay, they will execute you. If you believe that kind of thing, then you don't belong here, because that is not what Canada believes. We believe in freedom, we believe that people can marry whoever they want that is in the law.

"Now, that would be an offensive argument to a true believer in a religion like Islam or Christianity. or I suppose, Orthodox Judaism. But it is the liberal argument, isn't it?" said Ezra.