WATCH: Rebel News to fight suppression order PROTECTING violent extremists

A disturbing violent attack in Melbourne has been mired in controversy as a suppression order has shrouded crucial details from public scrutiny.

Victoria Police have charged two prominent anti-Israel activists for allegedly kidnapping and brutally torturing a man employed by a Jew. The victim was reportedly subjected to severe beatings, including with a hammer.

One of the accused has ties to well-known figures in the feminist and far-left political circles, adding another layer of complexity to the case.

In a chilling turn of events, one of the accused perpetrators also assaulted a group of Jews attempting to attend a Melbourne City Council meeting.

The same individual even appeared to threaten me before assaulting independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, just for being my friend!

Despite the seriousness of the charges, a suppression order has effectively silenced media coverage of the case, preventing the disclosure of vital information. The truth needs to come out.

That's why Rebel News has engaged top media lawyer Justin Quill, and we're determined to challenge this suppression order. We plan to shed light on the alarming rise of connected incidents of antisemitic violence and ensure transparency in reporting.

If you can and are willing, please help us ensure we can cover whatever our portion of the battle will be by donating using the form on this page or sharing the link with others using LiftTheOrder.com

We're going to go all the way, even if the other networks who have joined our fight for now drop out, but we need your help!