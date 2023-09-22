Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day 13

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Ezra Levant Support Tamara's Legal Defense The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is supporting Tamara Lich by crowdfunding her legal bills. The cost of expert legal representation is $300,000, which Tamara, an ordinary mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, cannot afford. But we have a secret weapon: Lawrence Greenspon, one of Ottawa's top lawyers, is on Tamara's side. Lawrence is accustomed to handling complex and serious cases, but his team is expensive — and they are worth every penny. If you can, please chip in to help cover Tamara's legal fees. HELP TAMARA

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 13 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.

Follow along below:

Remember: Former Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson (a childless man who said kids playing in bouncy castles were "disturbing") threatened to arrest people providing fuel and/or food to Freedom Convoy trucker protesters, which amounted to a humanitarian threat. https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 22, 2023

The City of Ottawa was "attempting to freeze out the truckers and their families," Lawrence Greenspon, Tamara Lich's lawyer, says in relation to the city council's lowering of the maximum outdoor temperature (from 5°C to -15°C) within which idling of vehicles would be permitted. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 22, 2023

Serge Arpin essentially agrees with Lawrence Greenspon's assessment, and states that the City of Ottawa wanted to bring an end to the Freedom Convoy demonstration. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 22, 2023

Serge Arpin testified that the City of Ottawa changed a by-law regarding exceptions for permissible idling of vehicles. Before the Freedom Convoy, idling was permitted at 5 degrees or lower. The outdoor temperature limit was then lowered to -15 degrees.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 22, 2023

Serge Arpin said he apologized to Keith Wilson, a lawyer acting as a sort of liaison for negotiations b/w Ottawa city officials and Freedom Convoy organizers, for what he saw as a violation of good faith from the City of Ottawa for ceasing negotiations.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 22, 2023

Tamara Lich/Chris Barber trial Day 13; Serge Arpin (former chief of staff to Ottawa's former mayor) asks to revise testimony he made on Thursday; defense opposes the request; judge agrees w/defense and maintains the matter was "thoroughly" reviewed.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) September 22, 2023

Watch a full recap of day 12 of the trial below:

This page will be updated as proceedings continue.