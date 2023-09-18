Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial enters day nine

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day nine today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is once again reporting from inside the Ottawa courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to cover all of the reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.

Today's proceedings are beginning with the introduction of a Quebec police officer as a witness for the Crown.

Chris Barber's defence is claiming that the Quebec police officer cannot testify to some of the documents he brought in because they were not composed by him.

The judge has asked the Quebec police officer if he reviewed all the notes in his log prior to trial. The judge further says that since his logs are compilations of many officers' claims, this may impact his "ability to provide independent evidence."

The Quebec police officer explains that he was at the protests in a "crowd control" capacity.

Two taxpayer-funded translators are providing translation services for the Quebec police officer's testimony.

