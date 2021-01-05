Lockdown escapees: Politicians get permission to head south while we suffer

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Spencer Fernando (@SpencerFernando on Twitter) called in to talk about the vacationing political class.

Here's a bit of what Spencer had to say:

“...if you told people a year ago what was going to happen, I don't think people would believe it. It would've sounded crazy... this is something you expect to see in an authoritarian state, not a democratic country. “And it's made all the worse by the fact that these politicians are flying around the world on the taxpayers' dime, and they're living it up and then they impose these orders on us and say — oh yeah, we're going to send the police after you. “We're going to punish you, we're going to find you, we're going to insult you, we're going to talk down to you, and then they go fly away to places where many of those lockdowns don't really exist...”

This is just an excerpt of The Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.