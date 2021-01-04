Smoking out the lockdown politicians who left Canada for Christmas (and tried to hide it)

(LANGUAGE WARNING ON VIDEO OF POLICE IN GATINEAU)

Has anyone seen Justin Trudeau lately?

Where is Jagmeet Singh?

Has anyone seen any of the fancy people who are part of the ruling class locking us down, lately?

And the police chief that ordered this misconduct — where is he over this cold, dreary Christmas?

Every politician who left Canada during the lockdown — the lockdown implementers — every single one of them, themselves, tried to misdirect or fake that they were still here while they were gone.

(Since this episode of The Ezra Levant Show was recorded, Joe Hargrave has resigned from his ministerial position.)

NEXT: Spencer Fernando (@SpencerFernando on Twitter) on the vacationing political class.